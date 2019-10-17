Laney Walker neighborhood stranded in food desert

Thursday, October 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A food desert, that's what people in the Laney Walker neighborhood say they're living in. There are no grocery stores and no affordable food options in the area. Now they're asking city leaders for help.

There's no timeline and no immediate solution for these neighbors and they say they need something right now.

Deserts can be dry and empty but unlike normal deserts, this one is mostly full. Rich in history and culture, it's struggling with a different kind of absence.

"They're moving out because I guess there's better, cheaper places they can market, they're closing down and moving to," said Shirley Brown, who has lived in Laney for 35 years.

Boarded up stores, abandoned plots, they've dug a hole in resources for Laney Walker. Shirley Brown says the closest major grocery to her is the Kroger in North Augusta.

She can still drive but some of her other neighbors cannot, which is why she car-pools them.

"Usually there are neighbors I take to the store," said Brown.

But they want something closer.

"It would have to be something that would have groceries for the older people that still walk, so they can walk around," said Brown.

Many neighbors are on a fixed income and even for those who are not, grocery shopping options are few. Trying to shop in a convenience store is much more expensive in the long run.

Call it food desert or food insecure but either way, neighbors are calling for an immediate change.

"I would think a short term plan would be something food, you know, fresh food and that's not cheap," said Brown.

And it's forcing Laney Walker to pay a price, the neighborhood can no longer afford.

City leaders are looking at a company called good food markets. It's based out D.C. and it works with urban areas with food deserts. But still, there's no clear answer on when this will happen. Neighbors say they'll keep begging commission for options.

