Lanes blocked on Broad St. while fire crews fight fire near U-Haul facility

September 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Crews are on scene of a fire on Broad Street near the U-Haul rental and storage facility across from the Cyber Works Mill.

Dispatch confirms there are no injuries. The call came in at 9:53PM.

Witnesses who live across the street say a home is on fire. They say it actually caught on fire once before. We are working to confirm that information.

News 12 spoke with Chief James on scene. He says he could not comment at this time.

All lanes are blocked right now while fire crews work to put out the flames.