Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lanes have reopened on Mike Padgett Highway after a Tuesday morning crash.

Dispatch says it happened around 6:39 a.m. on Mike Padgett Highway at Lumpkin Road. Injuries are reported and Gold Cross has been dispatched to the scene.

We're told two lanes of Mike Padgett Highway were at one time shut down, but they have reopened.

Everyone was "up and walking around", according to crew s on the scene.

