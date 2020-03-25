Landfill search ends without yielding missing man's body or clues

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have concluded a search of the Richmond County Landfill without finding evidence regarding a missing man who’s thought to have been murdered.

John Scott Devore, 51, was reported missing on March 14 after leaving his home on March 12 and not returning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, Ronald and Margaret Harris were identified as people of interest in the case and found on March 17 in Wrens and charged with burglary, according to authorities.

On March 20, Ronald Harris was charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s agency.

On that same date, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office launched a search of the landfill near Deans Bridge Road, looking for Devore’s remains.

The landfill search began Friday and concluded Wednesday, failing to yield further evidence, the sheriff’s agency reported.

Devore was last seen in the 500 block of Third Street around 10 p.m. March 12. He was last seen wearing a white dress and a blond wig and was driving a black 2004-05 Honda Element with an unknown paper tag taped to the rear window.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

