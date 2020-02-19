Lakes just inches away from overflowing, but local water officials are monitoring

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We are just two to three inches of rain away from our lakes overflowing. It’s a situation the Savannah Riverkeeper, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and local water officials are monitoring.

The water is about a foot deep in some spots there. It's river water that overflows behind several homes in the area. Homeowners we spoke to say they aren't worried, but everyone is walking a fine line.

For some, the water is just inches away, but for others the river is at their door step.

“The problem is the rain has nowhere else to go,” Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus said. “Not only is the river itself flooding into the swamps and the creeks, but the water that's falling is also backing up."

Bonitatibus says all that water is backing up in spots it always does in these situations.

In Rivernorth, some homeowners say they expect their homes to be fine. There’s flooding behind several of the homes, and the river is just across the street.

Just upstream, the water is across the street at the greenway in Hammonds Ferry.

“Augusta and North Augusta are getting spared a lot of the grief right now which is good,” Bonitatibus said.

In places downstream, and at the 5th Street Marina, it's not so good. But Augusta Utilities and North Augusta Engineering say they don't expect to have to take any action.

With rain still in the forecast, that could change, and this is a sight we may have to get used to.

"I would expect that this river is going to stay at this level for weeks to come,” Bonitatibus said.

The key is the floodgates up at the lakes. The Corps roughly 2 inches of rain in a day would force them to open the gates, which will make things much worse in parts of the area.

In the current forecast, they say we are okay, but if this weather pattern continues, it’s not looking good.

