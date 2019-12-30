Lake Olmstead remains at extremely high levels of E. coli

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- More sewage overflows from last weekend's heavy rainfall are keeping some spots filled with E. coli.

For the past few weeks, the Savannah Riverkeeper says E. coli levels in Lake Olmstead are staying extremely high.

Nothing has really changed in the past two weeks. There’s still trash everywhere, and it’s really impacting the area.

“We expect to see the plastic bottles, the Gatorade bottles, the Polar Pop cups,” Truck Carlson with the Savannah Riverkeeper, said. "The more disturbing things are the motor oil and medicine bottles."

Usually, Carlson and Veterans for Clean Water would have this cleaned up already, but E. coli levels are eight times higher than the environmental standard.

“All the way around, it's not good for the park or for the citizens who enjoy the park,” Carlson said.

It’s not good for the wildlife, either. The water has been contaminated for weeks.

"They're fairly resilient, but it could definitely affect them,” Carlson said. “It's just never good to have that much E. coli in any system whatsoever."

Nasty water is affecting Savannah Rapids Kayak Rentals business.

“We wish that they would keep it cleaner, of course, litter-wise,” Leslie Wright from Savannah Rapids Kayak Rental, said.

The Riverkeeper agrees the county could do more to keep Olmstead safer and cleaner. But they also say the community needs to take responsibility, too.

“The city only has a limited number of people,” Carlson said. “The citizenry is 100 times larger than that.”

But keeping the sewage out of the waterways is a problem with no end in sight.

“The future will be dependent upon what the city is willing to do to fix and solve the problem,” Carlson said. “If they make a concerted effort, and they get a break with the weather, then that can happen.”

Augusta Utilities, meanwhile, says they’re doing what they can to improve the system and keep the water clean.

