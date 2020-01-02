Lake Olmstead, others safe for recreational use after E. coli scare

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

LAKE OLMSTEAD, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lake Olmstead, Diamond Lakes, and Betty's Branch are good to go after severe flooding in the area lead to E. coli in local waterways.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says all three waterways have been cleared for recreational use following tests.

E. coli levels in Lake Olmstead were recently tested and found to be "extremely high," but recent tests give the lake a clean bill of health.

Recent rain storms in the area caused several waterways to receive an unhealthy dose of sewage from overflows.

