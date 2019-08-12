Lake Olmstead being tested for algae that could be fatal for animals

Monday, August 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Veterans for Clean Water and the Savannah Riverkeeper both say Lake Olmstead is being tested for a specific algae that could be fatal for pets.

Truck Carlson says Augusta University is testing the lake water for blue green algae with results expected soon.

Blue green algae has been in the news recently with reports of dogs swimming in lakes and dying a short time later due to exposure in the water.

More on this story as it develops.

