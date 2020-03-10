Lake Olmstead Stadium event for Masters postponed, company says

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An inaugural event scheduled the week of the Masters at Lake Olmstead Stadium is postponed, but not for the coronavirus.

According to C4 Live, the company teaming up with the Augusta Economic Development Authority to bring a live event to the area, the event has been postponed because of timing.

“We knew when we completed our partnership negotiations in January of this year it was going to be challenging to secure the level of talent we wanted to bring to Augusta literally less than 90 days, Greg Costello, Managing Partner of C4 Live said in a statement. “When we first approached the AEDA in October of 2019 we acknowledged that we were going to make every effort to bring premium talent to Lake Olmstead Stadium in April 2020, however, all the pieces did not come together fast enough to produce the a-list show we think the city deserves this year. Our goal has always been to put together a best-in-class event that truly represents and showcases the city of Augusta."

C4 says they are now looking to plan events for Lake Olmstead in late summer and early fall.

C4 and the AEDA struck up a 10-year deal to bring acts to the area earlier this year.

