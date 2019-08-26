Labor Day Jazz Weekend to Hit High Note in Augusta

Monday, August 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Visitors and residents in Augusta, Georgia, will have plenty to do during the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to Garden City Jazz event organizers. They are partnering with several downtown businesses and event producers to present a full complement of activities between August 29 – September 1, 2019. From concerts to cigar bars, gallery crawls, panel discussions, pop-up jazz club to progressive dinner; for all ages and preferences.

Expect a fun weekend of music and art. A few highlights are The Local Live Music Scene: Entrepreneurship For Musicians, the Downtown Art Crawl, and the Rooftop Soiree: Pop-Up Jazz Club featuring international recording artist and educator Kemba Cofield. Other events presented around town include soul singer Angie Stone, smooth jazz saxophonist Najee, and Candlelight Music Series, all in the city center.

The Local Live Music Scene: Entrepreneurship For Musicians (August 29) was born out a series of discussions about musicians who miss opportunities due to unclear concept of their work. Creatives MUST think of themselves as business men and women in order to make a living. The panel will consist of prolific artist-promoters in the local music scene, sharing how they achieve balance and find their unique voice in a crowded field. Free to attend. RSVP requested.

Downtown Art Crawl (August 30) returns for a second year. Guests check into the newly re-branded Augusta & Co. (1010 Broad St) and explore gallery spaces in the downtown area, guided by a digital roadmap. Art Crawl is self-guided and crawlers who complete all stops and check in via social media win cool prizes.

Rooftop Soiree: Pop-Up Jazz Club (September 1) is a collaboration with host hotel The Partridge Inn, and the signature music event of Labor Day Jazz Weekend. The Penthouse floor of the hotel will be transformed into a jazz club (full bar, lounge area, and best view of the city) and guests will enjoy a performance from jazz recording artist and educator Kemba Cofield. Cofield’s passionate display of musicianship has entertained diverse audiences nationwide including performances at some of the finest venues such as the Philadelphia Museum, Atlanta’s prestigious High Museum and the New York’s Historic Lenox Lounge.

“Labor Day Jazz Weekend is our favorite time of the year, as we get to collaborate with so many partners to present new and exciting music events," said Garden City Jazz founder Karen Gordon. "The jam session & hang, the market, and the pop-up jazz club with Kem Cofield are accessible for hardcore jazzheads and the jazz-curious. The holiday weekend is a great time to explore beautiful downtown Augusta, with reunions taking place and college students enjoying the last days before class. The panel discussion, art crawl, and progressive dinner are back again this year, and the thing that ties them together and connects us to one another, is the music."

For more information about Labor Day Jazz Weekend, including venues and all activities, go to: http://www.labordayjazz.com (762) 233-5299

