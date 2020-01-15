LSU fan starts GoFundMe to buy Clemson mascot new outfit after numerous jokes about its appearance

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship, there was a lot of talk comparing the LSU and Clemson tiger mascots to each other.

One is the name brand... and well, one is the Great Value brand.

But at least one LSU fan felt bad about the state of the Clemson mascot and started a GoFundMe to buy the mascot a new costume.

The GoFundMe was posted Monday, Jan. 13 just before 9 p.m.

The fundraiser has a $1,000 goal.

“After turning on the national championship game on Monday the 13th I thought bad for The Clemson Tiger. It seems that the University purchased their mascot costume from the clearance rack from TG&Y in 1981. All proceeds will be mailed to the Clemson University Athletic Department at the conclusion of the fundraiser. GO LSU!!!” - Dion Grossnickle, organizer