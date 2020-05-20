LIVE NOW: SC Gov. Henry McMaster to update on COVID-19

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT/WIS) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at 4 p.m. Wednesday as the Memorial Day holiday weekend nears.

One day ago, McMaster hosted an accelerateSC meeting to discuss reopening more of the economy. During the meeting, some state leaders suggested reopening attractions in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The governor said he thought it was a “good recommendation.” It’s unclear if he will address reopening attractions on Wednesday, but it is possible.

