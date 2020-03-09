LIVE NOW: SC Gov. Henry McMaster to talk coronavirus at 3 p.m. news conference

Monday, March 9, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

(WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will both be holding news conferences Monday to discuss ongoing efforts to test and contain the coronavirus.

McMaster will hold his news conference at 3 p.m. South Carolina is currently dealing with six "presumptive positive" cases.

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

Kemp, meanwhile, will hold his news conference at 4:45 p.m. Georgia has five confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with four more being listed as "presumptive positive."

Expect updates from both governors as both states continue to grapple with the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.