LIVE NOW: SC Gov. Henry McMaster holding 4 p.m. news conference

Monday, March 23, 2020

(Source: WIS)

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to update the latest on the coronavirus in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina has 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five people have died as a result of the virus -- with two of those cases being announced by DHEC moments before the news conference.

“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”

McMaster last updated state residents about the illness last week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.