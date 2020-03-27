LIVE NOW: SC Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Tim Scott, and Sen. Lindsey Graham are holding a news conference at 4 p.m.

Friday, March 27, 2020

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his coronavirus team held a news conference Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WRDW)

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott are holding a news conference at 4 p.m.

All three will be talking about state and federal responses to the coronavirus.

Congress, with the votes of Scott and Graham, voted in favor of a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to blunt the economic impact of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.