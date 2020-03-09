Rep. Rick Allen says no local confirmed cases of coronavirus

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Congressman Rick Allen held a news conference Monday to discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus in Georgia.

Alongside Rep. Allen is Dr. Stephen Goggans, the Georgia Department of Public Health East Central District Health director.

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

The news conference comes following a flurry of activity this weekend surrounding the virus in Georgia.

So far, there are five confirmed cases in the Peach State along with 5 "presumptive positive" cases.

Goggans reinstated that prevention methods for the coronavirus are the same for other respiratory illnesses. There are also six cases that are being further evaluated and no local confirmed cases in the district.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.