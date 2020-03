Monday, March 9, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a news conference at 4:45 p.m. to update the latest on the coronavirus.

That news conference is expected to discuss the latest numbers on confirmed and presumptive positive cases in the Peach State.

At last check, there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with four more being listed as "presumptive positive."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.