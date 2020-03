Monday, March 23, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be speaking to the media at 5 p.m.

Kemp's coronavirus task force has been holding news conferences every few days to talk about the state's efforts to contain the coronavirus.

As of last check, Georgia has 772 cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths associated with the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.