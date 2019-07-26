'These are the actions of a person feeling scorned': Sias admits affair, says misconduct allegations are retaliation

Friday, July 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias has admitted that a two-decade-long affair with a former employee has embarrassed him.

In a 3 p.m. news conference, Sias admitted the affair and apologized for his actions.

"First and foremost, I must apologize to my wife, my family, and my supporters for their exposure to this situation," Sias said.

Sias then went on to say that he had been having a "consensual" affair with the former employee for 20 years that had ended in September 2018.

"Although we tried, we were unable to part peacefully and move forward with our lives independently," Sias said.

Sias has been accused by that former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he's been long criticized for managing while he's a commissioner.

Sias has maintained his innocence against those allegations, saying they existed to attack his character and "destroy critical resources" used by the community.

"These are the actions of a person feeling scorned," Sias said.

