Columbia County Commission will enforce CDC guidelines through code enforcement team

Columbia County Chairman Doug Duncan defended the county's weekend decision to not force businesses to close due to the spread of coronavirus. (Source: WRDW)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Coming off a weekend where Columbia County Commission was criticized for not taking stronger actions in the county to stem the tide of the coronavirus, commission held a news conference Monday morning to defend their actions and talk up new rules they're implementing.

Chairman Doug Duncan said that now was not the time for "feel-good facade" actions despite the fact that he acknowledged the county was in "uncharted and dangerous waters."

Still, Duncan said that priority one for commission was the safety and health of county residents.

Duncan outlined several actions commission has taken to ensure that.

First off, Duncan said the county is partnering with MedNow to offer on-site testing in Columbia County.

Columbia County's code enforcement team is also being empowered with commissioners saying they'll be using the team to enforce CDC guidelines.

Those guidelines include social distancing of at least six feet and not gathering in groups of 10 or more.

Officials say the code team will be going around to businesses in the county to see if they are following those guidelines. If they are not, commissioners say, those businesses will receive a citation and run the risk of losing their licenses.

Commissioners say many businesses within the county are already following the guidelines or going above and beyond through offering curbside or delivery services.

“It’s important to give private business the opportunity to do right," Duncan said.

The city of Augusta, on the other hand, moved to close all non-essential businesses on Saturday.

