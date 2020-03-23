Grovetown city leaders move to close non-essential businesses to combat coronavirus

Monday, March 23, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- City of Grovetown officials held a special meeting Monday afternoon to lay out their plans for businesses and citizens in regard to the coronavirus.

Grovetown officials are moving to ban community gatherings as well as closing dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters, and other non-essential services.

However, restaurants will still be allowed to offer delivery and curbside services.

Certain businesses will be allowed to stay open, however, city officials said, pointing out the need for gas stations, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Of those businesses allowed to stay open, if the business is less than 30,000 square feet, only 10 customers are allowed inside at once.

If a business is more than 30,000 square feet, then 50 customers are allowed inside.

The new rules go into place starting at midnight Tuesday morning until April 5.

Meanwhile, Columbia County leaders held a news conference Monday morning to tell county businesses they would be allowing them to stay open but the city's code enforcement team would be checking compliance on CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.