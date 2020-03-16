Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. declares local state of emergency on coronavirus

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. is declaring a local state of emergency.

The mayor's office says he's tapped the EMA Director and Administrator to work with department heads to develop plans for how services can continue.

"Please know that core services, such as trash pickup, water, police, and fire services, will not be reduced," Davis said in a statement.

On top of that, the mayor said that he's enacting a 60-day moratorium on water cutoffs to prevent residents from losing water service.

Davis also strongly suggested residents not to congregate in more than groups of 10 and enact strong social distancing to make sure the virus does not spread.

"While these decisions are not made easily, and we know how frustrating they will be for many citizens, we have a responsibility to act in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety," Davis said.

