LIVE NOW: Augusta Commission meets to discuss coronavirus steps

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Augusta Commission is meeting Thursday to discuss city efforts to combat the coronavirus. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Commission is meeting Thursday to decide the next steps to help the city deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the second time commission has attempted to meet this week after Tuesday's meeting came to an abrupt halt on legal questions.

Commissioners debated whether the public government meeting on Tuesday could continue if there was no public allowed after commission moved to close all government buildings.