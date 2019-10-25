LIVE NOW: Announcement set for group reuniting families with missing veterans headstones

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group helping the Richmond County Coroner's Office with reuniting veterans headstones with their owners is holding a 10 a.m. news conference.

More than 100 veteran grave stones were located at the site of the old Dent's Funeral Home earlier this year.

Since then, the coroner's office has been working diligently to get those headstones back to the veterans' families.

The group Forces United has been helping the coroner's office find families.

