LIST: Stores around the CSRA are offering 'seniors only' hours due to coronavirus

Friday, March 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Around the CSRA, many stores are offering special hours for senior citizens or people in the high-risk pool for coronavirus.

The following list will be updated:

Walmart: Walmart is offering special shopping hours for seniors. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Dollar General: Dollar General announced plans to keep the first hour of each shopping day dedicated to senior shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because hours vary from store to store, be sure to check with your location to find exact times. This change began

Publix: Publix will hold special “senior hours” two days a week to allow shoppers deemed more at-risk for COVID-19 time to shop and avoid crowds. The grocer announced that it will designate Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers age 65 and over. Publix pharmacies will also open early at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve senior shoppers.

Target: Target said they’ll reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

BI-LO: BI-LO said it will also set aside an hour each morning Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and high-risk customers to shop to help protect them from exposure to COVID-19 at all of its stores. Store pharmacies will also open weekdays at 8 a.m. to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling.