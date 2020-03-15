LIST: School districts closed, delayed due to the coronavirus

Sunday, March 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As schools around the state of Georgia and South Carolina begin to shut their doors for extended periods, we're working to keep you informed.

The following districts and schools have already announced closures.

Warren County -- Warren County schools have closed until "further notice" as of Friday, March 13.

Glascock County -- Glascock County will be closed from March 16 to March 19.

Aiken County -- Right now, Aiken County Public Schools will dismiss 3 hours early on Wednesday, March 18 for training purposes. Schools will return to a normal operating schedule on Thursday, March 19.

SAIL -- SAIL will be closed March 17 through the 20. Officials will determine at a later date if they need to extend this closure.

Augusta Technical College -- Augusta Tech has temporarily suspended face-to-face instruction, testing, and activities for two weeks. All coursework will continue through some online format. Faculty and staff will report to work on Monday, March 16, 2020, and will receive further guidance at that time.

McDuffie County -- McDuffie County schools announced they will be closed and school-related activities will be canceled starting Monday, March 16 until at least Friday, March 20. Resources for students will be listed on the school system webpage and Facebook Monday. Students who do not have access to electronic resources will be able to pick up at-home learning packets at their school starting Tuesday, March 17. The school district will re-evaluate on Friday to figure out if school closures need to be extended.

Augusta Prep -- Augusta Prep has also announced they will be temporarily suspending physical classes on campus Monday, March 16 and move to online learning starting Wednesday, March 18. Online learning will continue through Friday, March 27.

Wilkes County -- Wilkes County schools also announced they will be closed for one week starting March 16 until March 20. During that time they say they will evaluate the situation and see if more time is needed. They say all staff will report to school on Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. for further direction.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.