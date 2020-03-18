LIST: Restaurants moving to curbside, delivery only, or drive-thru

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close dine-in services, many around the area are opting for curbside, drive-thru, or delivery services.

We're constantly updating this list with the latest information:

Sno-Cap: Sno-Cap is offering pick-up and to-go orders. Free kids meals are also being offered with an adult meal and a child present.

El Rey: El Rey is offering free kids meals with no purchase.

La Ziza:La Ziza is offering curbside pickup for meals, but you must call out front first.

The Piehole: Open 12-6 p.m. every day this week. We offer delivery on Augusta To Go and Augusta Takeout Express. You guys can also now place your order over the phone and ask for curbside pickup to help limit your social interaction! All sales will also be pick up only for the foreseeable future.

Your Pie: Curbside and delivery both available when ordering online.

Chipotle: Offering free delivery through Postmates.

Uber Eats: All fees removed.

Postmates: All fees removed.

