LIST: Need your coronavirus questions answered? Several hotlines, websites available

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the nation continues to grip with the coronavirus, many of you across the CSRA are wondering what type of resources are available to you to help gain impactful information on the virus.

Several hotlines and websites have been made available to state and local residents.

In Georgia, state officials have created a hotline for any questions related to the coronavirus. That number is 1-844-442-2681. You can also dial 311 for the Georgia Department of Health.

Augusta University Health also has several resources available -- especially for those who are concerned they have the virus. As a result, AU Health officials have made a health screening website available and an app called "AU Health Express Care". AU officials are asking anyone who believes they are exhibiting symptoms of the virus to go through one of those systems.

Across the river in South Carolina, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have also set up a hotline for information at 1-855-472-3432.

Over in Aiken County, you can also dial 211.

