LIST: Local school districts helping students with meals due to coronavirus

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

(MGN)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With schools around the CSRA closing due to the coronavirus, school districts are still working to get meals to needy students.

Several districts have already created plans to make sure students are getting fed.

McDuffie County: The Thomson High School bus ramp area will be a pick up location for the McDuffie County School System's “Grab-n-Go” meal program beginning Friday, March 20. The program will provide breakfast and lunch for students at three sites within the community. The sites will be open Monday-Friday for breakfast from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A table will be set up on the exterior which will allow for students to pick up a “Grab-n-Go” breakfast or lunch and return home. The Dearing Park and front entrance of the McDuffie Achievement Center on Main Street are other locations where "Grab-n-Go" meals will be available.

Richmond County: Beginning Wednesday, March 18, lunches will be distributed at select schools Monday through Friday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M with breakfast bags for the next day. Meals are available for kids ages 2-18, and the kids must be present to receive meals. The meal sites include: Barton Chapel Elementary School, Bayvale Elementary School, Butler High School, Copeland Elementary School, Diamond Lakes Elementary School, Garrett Elementary School, Glenn Hills Middle School, Hephzibah Middle School, Hornsby 4-8, A.R. Johnson, Murphey Middle School, McBean Elementary School, Meadowbrook Elementary School, Pine Hill Middle School, Performance Learning Center, Reynolds Elementary School, Richmond Hill K8, Terrace Manor Elementary School, Westside High School, and Willis Foreman Elementary School.

Emanuel County:FREE LUNCH MEALS FOR ALL CHILDREN AGES 1–18; Wednesday, March 18-Friday March 27: Emanuel County School Nutrition will be providing lunch meals FREE Of Charge to children 1–18 years of age. Meals will be delivered at times and locations listed in the following chart:

Aiken County: Beginning Tuesday, March 17, our school buses will be transporting meals to students along our regular bus routes. These no-cost, grab-and-go meals are available to any student desiring one. Each grab-and-go bag will contain nutrition for breakfast as well as lunch. Buses transporting food for students will begin their routes at 11 a.m., and most will have made their deliveries by 12:30 p.m. Please review the routes for estimated arrival time.

