LIST: Columbia County closing facilities and postponing events

Sunday, March 15, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Board of Commissioners says they are containing to monitor the health updates regarding COVID-19 and state updates from Governor Brian Kemp.

Following Governor Kemp’s Declaration of Public Health State of Emergency on Saturday, March 14, Chairman Duncan, Vice-Chair Richardson, along with the Commission reviewed the county’s Continuity of Operations and Social Distancing Policy and made decisions on the following county closures, cancellations, and postponements.

Per the county’s social distancing policy, the county will close the following venues and facilities to be effective beginning at 12 AM Monday, March 16:

-Columbia County Public Transit will limit its services to essential and medical trips only. At the end of each day, each county vehicle will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Public Transit will continue to provide meals to those who already receive this service.

-All Columbia County Libraries will be closed to the public. This includes Evans, Harlem, and Euchee Creek/Grovetown and Columbia County Senior Center will be closed to the public.

-Columbia County Parks will remain open aside from facilities. Restrooms and water features at the park will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing and will remain closed until reevaluation.

-Columbia County youth activities are being cancelled for the week of March 16, 2020.

-Columbia County rental facilities will be closed. For any questions regarding an event or meeting scheduled at one of the county’s rental venues, please contact Venues and Rentals at 706-868-3349.

-All public use of the Evans Auditorium and county conference rooms is postponed and will be rescheduled.

-Patriots Park Expansion Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is being postponed. Once the date has been secured, the county will notify the media and citizens of the new date and time.

-The Big Bounce American event at Evans Towne Center Park has been postponed until October 9-11, 2020.

-To the extent feasible, Courts will remain open to address essential functions giving priority to matters necessary to protect health, safety and liberty of individuals. Court proceedings will be done in a manner to limit the risk of exposure. The Clerk of Court’s public record room will be closed to the general public.

-Columbia County’s main campus and support departments will remain open and continue to serve the citizens of the county. However, Columbia County encourages the citizens to utilize online services for payments of county-related services. Columbia County Water Utility will not cut off anyone’s water service during this time period if they are unable to make a payment.

These closings will be reevaluated on a weekly basis. Each county venue and facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized during this time to ensure that the county upholds the highest standards of cleanliness.

The Board of Commissioners encourages citizens to monitor Georgia Department of Health’s website for the latest updates and recommendations in regards to COVID-19.

GDPH recommends the best prevention measures for any respiratory virus include the following:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not

available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

