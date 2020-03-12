LIST: CSRA events postponed, cancelled, or still on during coronavirus

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As events around the nation and the world are cancelled due to coronavirus fears, several events around the CSRA are being monitored.

Here's a list we'll be updating as time goes on:

The Masters, ANWA, and Drive, Chip, and Putt: As of March 12, the Augusta National Golf Club has indicated the tournament and any surrounding events will continue as scheduled.

Springfest Augusta: No word.

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Cancelled.

Mayor's 2020 Masters Reception: Cancelled.

CSRA Heart Walk: Cancelled.

Renew and Brew Goodwill: Still on.

Rock FORE! Dough: No word.

Major Rager: No word.

Aiken Trials: At current time, the event will go on as scheduled on March 14.

Pacers and Polos: Still on.

Aiken Steeplechase: Still on.

Aiken's Bacon and Brews: No word.

