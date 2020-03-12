LIST: CSRA events postponed, cancelled, or still on during coronavirus

Thursday, March 12, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As events around the nation and the world are cancelled due to coronavirus fears, several events around the CSRA are being monitored.
Here's a list we'll be updating as time goes on:
The Masters, ANWA, and Drive, Chip, and Putt: As of March 12, the Augusta National Golf Club has indicated the tournament and any surrounding events will continue as scheduled.
Springfest Augusta: No word.
St. Patrick's Day Parade: Cancelled.
Mayor's 2020 Masters Reception: Cancelled.
CSRA Heart Walk: Cancelled.
Renew and Brew Goodwill: Still on.
Rock FORE! Dough: No word.
Major Rager: No word.
Aiken Trials: At current time, the event will go on as scheduled on March 14.
Pacers and Polos: Still on.
Aiken Steeplechase: Still on.
Aiken's Bacon and Brews: No word.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.