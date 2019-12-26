Kwanzaa Celebrations in the CSRA

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Christmas has ended. Hanukkah is wrapping up. But now, it's time for Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26 to January 1 to celebrate African traditional values and cultural heritage.

As a result, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta on Walton Way is holding a Kwanzaa celebration on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m.

If you're attending, you're encouraged to wear African attire for a morning of food, fellowship, and fun.

Kwanzaa is celebrated through seven days, seven principles, and through seven symbols, according to Education World.

-the mishumaa -- seven candles (3 red, 3 green, 1 black), standing for Kwanzaa's seven principles

-the kinara -- a candleholder, representing the stalk of corn from which -the family grows

-the mkeka -- a straw placemat, recalling tradition and history

-the mazao -- a variety of fruit, symbolizing the harvest

-the vibunzi -- an ear of corn for each child, celebrating the child's potential

-the kikombe cha umoja -- a cup of unity, commemorating one's ancestors

-the zawadi -- modest gifts, encouraging creativity, achievement, and success

Each night of Kwanzaa is also celebrated through the lighting of candles and discussing the principle of the day.

