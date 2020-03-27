Kroger’s Atlanta Division provides 1,600 new careers & plans to hire more

Friday, March 27, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kroger's Atlanta Division provides new career opportunities to 1,600 workers and plans to hire more in the weeks ahead.

According to the release, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, announced it would be hiring new associates to help assist in providing much-needed fresh food and supplies to communities.

Today, the Atlanta Division has opened new job opportunities to more than 1,600 individuals, with plans to hire an additional 500 in the coming weeks.

Nationwide, Kroger plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers over the next several weeks to help maintain the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We especially want to thank our associates for their untiring dedication and commitment to our customers and we welcome our new associates who will help us continue to serve communities during this unprecedented crisis,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in the release.

The release stated that Kroger initiated its expedited hiring process two weeks ago to shorten the time between application and employment, onboarding new hires in an average of 72 hours.

Open roles remain nationwide across Kroger’s retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates may apply online.

Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour. And with comprehensive benefits factored in, the company’s average hourly rate is over $20.

