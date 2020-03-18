Kroger stores temporarily change hours to keep up with demand

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) --Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will temporarily adjust store hours to balance the needs of customers and associates. Stores will temporarily shift service hours to 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Kroger stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina continue to escalate hiring and those in industries hardest hit by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for open positions at jobs.kroger.com.

“As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

