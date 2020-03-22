Kroger provides seniors with designated shopping hours

Sunday, March 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga, (WRDW/WAGT) – Beginning Monday, March 23rd, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will block off 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays as designated shopping hours for seniors over 60 and high-risk individuals as defined by the CDC.

“During these hours, we will be open for those who may be more susceptible to COVID-19,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said.

Kroger associates say they will assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.

“We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members,” Turner said.

