Kroger pharmacies' new hours could help senior, at-risk shopers

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All Kroger pharmacies in Georgia and South Carolina are now opening at 8 a.m., the company said.

The new pharmacy hours will help seniors and at-risk individuals who take advantage of dedicated shopping hours, according to the company. Those hours are 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The updated Kroger pharmacy hours are:

• Pharmacies that had been open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. will change to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Pharmacies that had been open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. will change to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Pharmacies that had been open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. will change to 8 a.m. to 8 p..m

Closing hours will vary slightly depending on current pharmacy volume. Current weekend pharmacy hours will not change.

The company is also installing plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacy counters and Starbucks counters.

