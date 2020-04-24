Kroger helps community heroes in a campaign that will soon come here

Friday, April 24, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – Kroger has launched a campaign to donate 12,000 gallons of Georgia-produced milk to health care employees and first responders — an effort it will soon bring to Augusta.

“Now more than ever, preventing waste in the food chain is crucial,” Kroger Atlanta Division President Tim Brown said in a statement, citing the campaign's alignment with a social impact plan to end hunger and eliminate waste.

The effort kicked off Friday with donations to Wellstar Health System’s six locations, the two Atlanta-based Ronald McDonald Houses and Northside Hospital’s five locations.

In coming weeks, similar donations will take place in Augusta, Macon and Savannah.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia dairy farmers have suffered major disruptions in their supply chain – and in some cases had to discard milk.

Kroger committed to match milk donations made by Great Georgia Give to increase the support in local communities.

Fellow grocery chain Publix also announced it would donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk in one week to Feeding America food banks. Publix previously donated $2 million to support Feeding America food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

