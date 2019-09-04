Kroger joins Walmart in asking customers to not open carry weapons in their stores

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Kroger is joining Walmart in asking customers to not openly carry guns in their stores.

The word comes after Walmart made a similar move following a mass shooting in one of their stores in Texas.

In several responses to customers, Kroger's Twitter account says they'll still allow law enforcement officials to carry weapons in their stores, but regular customers are being "respectfully" asked to not carry.

"We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence. Our Kroger Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit and, as America’s grocer, providing our associates and customers with a safe place to work and shop will remain our highest priority," a statement said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved