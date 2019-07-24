Kroger is giving away free school supplies to Augusta teachers on Monday

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kroger's Atlanta division is doing their part to help area teachers getting ready for the school year.

According to the company, Kroger is giving away classroom supplies valued at more than $26,000 to local educators on Monday.

Educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $30 in free supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Westside Comprehensive High School while supplies last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Each year, an increasing number of teachers are forced to use their own paycheck to purchase classroom supplies,” Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement. "Our Teacher Supply Giveaway helps alleviate this pressure on teachers, by providing the tools they need to successfully educate our children.”

