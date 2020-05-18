Kroger hires more than 7,800 across region, pays 'thank you' bonuses

Monday, May 18, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Kroger division that serves the CSRA has hired more than 7,800 new employees since March 13 as it worked to provide fresh food and essential supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it's giving its employees extra “thank you” pay through mid-June.

As a whole, Kroger has hired a total of 100,000 new workers nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome our new associates, many of which are from the hardest-hit sectors such as the hospitality industry, said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “And we have even more great news to share – many of these new hires are remaining with Kroger family.”

In March, Kroger formed employment partnerships with local, regional and national businesses to create a shared-resource model to keep the food supply chain operating. At the same time, it expedited its hiring process.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina, currently has an additional 500 job openings to fill. Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com.

Meanwhile, just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra pay through mid-June.

The move came after an outcry from the grocery store’s union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International. The extra pay is $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers to be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

Hazard pay was a $2-per-hour supplement.

The union says it will continue to push for hazard pay for as long as the pandemic continues.

