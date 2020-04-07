Kroger finishes adding barriers at local stores, boosts staffing

Tuesday, April 8, 2020

The Thanksgiving shopping season has grocery stores around the CSRA packed. (Source: WRDW)

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Kroger division that includes the CSRA has completed installation of plexiglass barriers at registers and hired more than 3,166 new employees, including 500 who’ll be part of its free grocery pick-up service.

“We are continuing to hire new associates to ensure customers will have access to the food and supplies they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to provide job opportunities to those individuals who have lost jobs in hard-hit industries,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which covers Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

Kroger is in the process of procuring safety masks for employees and providing guidance on using them. Associates may also wear their own mask, an official face masks or a homemade cloth mask.

Additionally, Kroger will begin implementing new physical distancing measures to help enhance customer and associate safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Tuesday, Kroger stores are limiting customers to 50% of building code capacity.

