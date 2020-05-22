Kroger establishes new senior and at-risk shopping time

Friday, May 22, 2020

ATLANTA (May 21, 2020) – Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which serves the CSRA, on Friday announced new senior and at-risk shopping hours.

Beginning Wednesday, the stores will block off 6-8 a.m. Wednesdays as designated shopping hours for seniors over 60 and individuals at high risk of complications from coronavirus, as defined by the CDC.

Kroger also announced this week that it is expanding store hours in the Atlanta Division. The store hours will vary, with most opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. or midnight. Some fuel centers and stores with fuel centers will open at 5 a.m. Select stores will open for 24-hour shopping.

Hours of operation for Kroger’s pharmacies will not change.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.