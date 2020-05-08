Kroger brings milk giveaway campaign to Augusta today

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kroger comes to Augusta today with its campaign to deliver 24,000 half-gallons of Georgia-produced milk to health care workers and first responders across the state.

The Great Georgia Give arrives in Augusta at noon with a media kick-off event at the Children's Hospital of Georgia, the third stop of the four-week campaign.

ALSO | 2 grocery chains helping those in need across the region

“Now more than ever, preventing waste in the food chain is crucial,” said Kroger Atlanta Division President Tim Brown. “The Great Georgia Give aligns with Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan to end hunger and eliminate waste in our communities by connecting a great product with great heroes.”

The Great Georgia Give will be delivering milk to health care workers at University Hospital, Augusta University Medical Center, Children's Hospital of Georgia and to Augusta’s first responders, including the North Augusta Police Department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia dairy farmers have suffered major disruptions in their supply chain – and in some cases had to discard milk.

“The Great Georgia Give will provide much-needed support to our healthcare workers and first responders by ensuring milk, one of Georgia’s most important agricultural commodities, is making its way to those who need it,” Brown said.

Kroger committed to match the milk donations made by Great Georgia Give to increase the support in local communities. The milk donation of 24,000 half gallons represents $60,000 contributed by Kroger’s Atlanta Division, Kroger’s Centennial Farms and DFA.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.