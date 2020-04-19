Kroger adding new safety measures including mandatory face masks

Sunday, April 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, is adding new safety measures to help protect associates, including mandatory facial mask requirements. The company says they has a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.

Additionally, certain stores in the Atlanta Division will start pilot testing mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift. The pilot tests will begin once the infrared thermometers, which are currently being shipped, arrive in the stores.

“Without a doubt, COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division said. “Our associates are on the front lines when it comes to ensuring customers have access to fresh food and supplies. Their safety has and will remain top priority.”

The Kroger Family of Companies also has extended the Hero Bonus for hourly front-line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. The $2 premium above associates’ standard base rate of pay is being applied to hours worked March 29 through May 2. The premium is disbursed weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.