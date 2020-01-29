Kobe Bryant went to church the day of his death

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Kobe Bryant and went to church just hours before the helicopter crash that killed him and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, according to his pastor.

"He just came and went quietly and prayed and gave his life to the Lord. And yesterday he had to give it back," Father Steve Sallot of the Our Lady Queen of Angels church in Newport Beach, California said.

Bryant, Gianna, and seven others were killed in the crash late Sunday afternoon.

"We shook hands, I saw that he had blessed himself because there was holy water on his forehead. So I knew that he went in the chapel and prayed, came out and blessed himself," Sallot said. "We spoke for a minute, shook hands and off he went. "

"Normally I don't really chat with him because as I said he would come in and leave quietly. And I respected that space for him. And yesterday I just happened to come in the same door as he was going out. And we call that 'the backhand of grace.' We got a moment for me that was grace. And hopefully for him it was as well. "

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.