Kobe Bryant gets billboard tribute near Augusta Mall

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kobe Bryant tributes continue to pop up all over the country and even in Augusta.

Just in Martinez, a tribute to his jersey number 24 was displayed in the Kroger on Columbia Road using a product Bryant had a deep investment in.

But now, a billboard on Wrightsboro Road is keeping it simple.

On the digital billboard just above GB Shoes, Chuck E. Cheese, and the Augusta Mall is a billboard tribute to the NBA star.

It's a purple photo of Kobe with the word "LEGEND" written next to it.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

