Knitters needed: How you can help animals devastated by Australia's bushfire

(WRDW/WAGT) -- An animal organization based in Australia is collecting donations to help animals injured in the raging wildfire there.

Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild is asking knitters, sewers, and crafters across the globe to create handmade pouches, nests, and mittens for koalas, kangaroos, wombats, and more.

The organization has also created a wishlist of things that can be shipped to them from anywhere in the world. Some of those items include:

Hanging baskets/planters

Pet bowls

Blankets for pets

Hay or feed

Biolac formulas

Veterinary disinfectant

Animal feeding bottles

Coffee

Domestic animal food

Jerry cans for water

Non-adhesive dressings (like melatonin)

The full list is available as part of the original post, along with addresses to send the items to.

Many organizations are also collecting monetary donations to help survivors of the fires, both human and animal.

Officials say even $1 will help them fight the fires and rebuild lives across the country. Here are some safe places to donate, if interested:

- The Australian Red Cross

- GIVIT

- Salvation Army Australia

- NSW Rural Fire Service

- World Wildlife Federation

- Zoos Victoria's bushfire emergency wildlife fund

