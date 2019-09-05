Kindness paid his debt: Facebook post highlights viral act of compassion for homeless man at Longhorn Steakhouse

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – “Yesterday, I experienced an incident that will remain with me for a lifetime,” the Facebook post reads.

It’s an incident at Augusta’s Longhorn Steakhouse that’s gone viral and highlights the goodness of humanity.

The price of a meal – typically measured in dollars and cents – for the man who had neither, but owed both – kindness paid his debt.

“We had to do something," Longhorn manager Ciera Ulmer said.

“He sits in this area, off to the side, near the front door.”

An odor, shabby clothes, a disheveled appearance – it was an obvious sight to everyone at the restaurant that the young man was going through tough times.

But the workers chose to see something else.

“To me, we saw a human,” Ulmer said.

Humanity shined through for the customers, too.

"So discreetly, I went over to the manager and I asked her if I could have his check so that I could pay for his meal,” Kim Danner said.

Danner wasn't alone. Dozens of others had already asked the manager if they could pick up check. But it was too late – Longhorn had already decided the price of a 16-ounce steak with rice and asparagus would bear no price at all.

“He seemed like he was in disbelief,” Danner said. “So what he did, he looked at the door and he asked her several times, ‘Is it okay for me to leave?’”

They don't know his name. They don't know his story But because of the way mercy and generosity works, debt can be paid in full.

"We wanted to let him know you have support, we're not sure what's going on in your situation, but we want to make sure you know at least you got a hot meal for the day,” Danner said.

In a time where internal conflict feels as if it's peaked, in this small moment, at a small dim restaurant, an unlikely person reminded them all how bright the world can be.

"I'm going to be looking for him," Danner said. "Whenever I'm traveling this road, I will definitely be looking for him."

