Kids are home for the rest of the school year, and parents have to adapt

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Learning from home has become the new normal for students on both sides of the river -- because of Gov. Kemp's order, it looks like parents will have to keep being the teachers at home.

Classrooms, gymnasiums, and buses are all going to be sitting empty a while longer now that school won’t be going back into session this academic year.

According to a decision made by Gov. Kemp yesterday, all schools across the state will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

The decision came to the dismay of parents, teachers, and students, but most seem to agree it was the right call to make.

"Your kids are safe and this is what we want," Sara Barry said. "We don’t want them sitting on ventilators."

The safe decision, but not necessarily the easy one. As a mother of four, Sara Barry describes her house as a zoo --

"Sit your butt down, right now!"

"Hey, no fighting! Please no fighting!"

And not just because of all the animals. For her, the abrupt learning-from-home experience is difficult at times.

"I don’t sleep much and I drink a lot of coffee and wine," Barry said. "I never signed up to be a homeschool teacher for this very reason, because kids are...Um… extra."

As soon as they saw how rapidly the virus was spreading across the state, Columbia County superintendent Sandra Carraway and other school officials knew they would have to extend the learn-from-home program.

And because students won’t return to regular classes, and statewide testing was canceled, it will be up to teachers to decide whether students advance to the next grade level.

But Dr. Carraway says teachers have been informed to adjust their expectations and she doesn’t anticipate students having to be held back unless that was the original plan.

"We’re going to propose a plan for learning from home that will include making sure that children - students will have met the standards that we have expected and if they don’t, that they get some extra time to be remediated by their teachers," Carraway said.

And parents aren’t supposed to actually homeschool their kids at all.

"We don’t want our parents to take on the burden of what our teachers carry every day," Carraway said. "The parent’s role ought to be just to make sure their children have access to the materials and that they’re doing it."

There are challenges for everyone, but all know it's for the best.

"The short term struggles right now, is what’s going to lead to long term positive outcomes," Carraway said.

And as far as prom and graduation in local counties, Columbia County schools are looking into a few dates in June and July to move those events rather than cancel.

In Richmond County, prom has been canceled. No decision has been made about graduation.

Both counties are starting their spring break next week. These districts will not be providing meal service during that time, but encourage families to get in some much-needed relaxation.

