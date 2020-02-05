Kids are getting active for Global Play Day

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kids around the world are getting up and getting active. Schools are dedicating today to unstructured, pure fun and play. Which actually has some added benefits to your child.

Horse Creek Academy is one of the 500,000 schools across the nation to participate in Global Play Day. The entire school is split into 16 different stations with things for students to do. From the time they step foot through the door they are allowed a full school day to dance, paint, draw, sing, or whatever they would like to do.

"Kids are given a lot of freedom today in how to determine their path of learning." said Jed Dearybury.

Jed is the Director of Creativity for his website as well as an arts teacher once a month for Horse Creek Academy.

"It's very different from a regualr day of school." he said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics three to four-year-olds are more likely to be less stressed when allowed just 15 minutes of unstructured playtime.

Researchers also suggested limiting screen time and adopting one-on-one playtime. Too much screen time is linked to childhood obesity, poor sleep, and behavioral problems.

"By allowing kids to play all day they can get what they need socially." said Ann Marie Taylor, the principal of Horse Creek Academy. "They get what they need as far as imagination goes and really get to know and connect with each other."

The American Academy of Pediatrics also suggests creating regular technology-free times for your family. This will encourage one-on-one interaction within your group.

"The point of today is to show everyone that play is in fact learning." said Jed.

